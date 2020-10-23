CalTech CEO joins Angelo State foundation board

The ASU Foundation Board of Trustees now has 14 members with the addition of Welch

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State alumnus Will Welch recently joined the board of trustees for the Angelo State University foundation.

This is a nonprofit organization created to provide financial assistance to ASU mainly through gifts and earnings on endowed funds. Welch currently serves as the CEO of CalTech, which is an information technology firm based in San Angelo. CalTech has worked with over 40 ASU alumni in cities all over Texas and continue to find the best talent here in the Concho Valley. Welch and his wife are members of the ASU alumni association and have given generously to Angelo State.

“I think we continue to bring on great board members as we have those that retire, who have served their terms on the board,” said Jamie Akin, who’s the ASU vice president of development alumni relations. “This is not necessarily a shift, but continuing the great positive momentum and the great work that we do at Angelo State.”

The ASU Foundation Board of Trustees now has 14 members with the addition of Welch. For more information, visit the Angelo State website.