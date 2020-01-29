Calling all Concho Valley poets for cash prize competition

ATLANTA, GA – According to a recent release, a restaurant in Atlanta is looking for southern amateur poets to submit an unpublished work for a “Prize in Southern Poetry” competition. The top prize is $1,500 and it will go to an amateur poet residing in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

The 5th Annual White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails Prize in Southern Poetry competition was launched five years ago by Atlanta restaurant White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails. In addition to the prize money, the winner’s poem will be featured on the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day menu running February 14 and 15.

For 2020, poets from across the South are invited to participate in the fifth annual White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails Prize in Southern Poetry. Poems will be on the topic of “Shared Spirit.” All poems must be submitted via email to info@whiteoakkitchen.com no later than Friday, February 7, 2020. Entrants can view the Rules for Submission and view past recipients here.

Poems will be evaluated and judged by Georgia Southern University Professor of Literature, Dr. James Smith. Dr. Smith is the author of the short story, Lincoln Continental, and currently the Editor of Southern Poetry Review. His poems have featured in Agni, Atlanta Review, Poet Lore, Prairie Schooner, Quarterly West, Shenandoah, 32 Poems, and elsewhere. He is the recipient of the 2013 COLA Summer Research Award.

