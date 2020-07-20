Call to action: Help the Junior League of San Angelo and Children’s Advocacy Center stock new Family Resource Center that will serve families in need

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Junior League of San Angelo and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas are partnering for a drive to fill the new Junior League Family Resource Center. The drive begins July 20, 2020 and will continue through August 17, 2020.
“We identified a need last year,” Justin DeLoach, Chief Development Officer for the Children’s Advocacy Center said. “We needed a resource center to help families who are affected by the unexpected.”
All of the items in the Family Resource Center will be free to families in need. All items donated must be new, not used.
The C.A.C has seen exponential growth according to DeLoach. The nonprofit is constructing a new building that will house multiple services. That building is expected to be competed by Fall of this year. Currently, the C.A.C’s staff is separated and working from four different office locations.
Junior League, also a nonprofit, already has several outreach programs but wanted to make an even bigger impact in the Concho Valley. They had to cancel some events due to COVID-19 but saw it as an opportunity to donate that money to others who needed it more.
“We were able to use the Touch A Truck budget and help our other partners in the community,” Stacy Greaves, President-Elect for the Junior League said.
To drop off donations or find out more information, contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at (325) 653-HOPE (4673). Or, take items to their main location at 317 Koberlin St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Junior League of San Angelo created a list of goods that will be needed. The goods donated need to be new, not used.
HOME GOODS
Household cleaning supplies
Play Mats
High Chairs
Safety hardware – outlet covers, drawer/cabinet locks
New cooking utensils (pots, pans, silverware)
College Dorm Room Baskets (Detergent, Towels, Cleaning Supplies, etc) (for teens going to college)
Detergent
Dryer Sheets
New plastic storage containers
Seasonal bedding plants and flowers
Water bottles
Child Proofing Items for the home
Pack & Plays / Cribs
TV Straps
Pillows
BEDDING
Throw blankets
New sheets – twin, full, queen
Mattress Covers – twin, full, queen, crib
Crib Sheets
FOOD – to give kids
Baby Formula
Baby Food
Granola & Protein Bars
Lunch-able/Snack Size Chips
Individually Wrapped Gummy Bears / Fruit Snacks
Cases of Water
Individually Packaged Cookies
SUPPLIES
Craft kits, coloring books for tweens and teens
Sketch/art notebooks
Markers – regular and fine tip
Clay that can air dry
Colored pencils
Washable paint
Watercolor sets/Paint Brushes
Coloring Books
Plastic beads for bracelet making
Children’s books in Spanish
TOYS
New Barbie or Groovy Girl dolls
Baby dolls
Sport Like Items (Playing Balls, Football, Basketball, Soccer, etc)
Board Games
Action Figures
Bicycles
Baby Toys (Rattlers. Tummy Times toys, Stacking Toys)
SELF CARE
Hair brushes and combs
Deodorant
Diapers
Baby Wipes
Pull-ups
Travel Size Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant, Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Sunscreen
Toilet paper
Towels/Wash Rags
Breast Pumps (hand expressing or automatic)
Baby/Toddler Care Kits
First Aid Kits
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Backpacks and tote/duffle bags
Basic School Supply Needs (Pencils, Notebooks, Crayons, etc)
SEASONAL
Life Vests
Floaties
Winter Coats (all size)
Winter Clothes (all sizes)