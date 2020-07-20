Call to action: Help the Junior League of San Angelo and Children’s Advocacy Center stock new Family Resource Center that will serve families in need

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Junior League of San Angelo and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas are partnering for a drive to fill the new Junior League Family Resource Center. The drive begins July 20, 2020 and will continue through August 17, 2020.

“We identified a need last year,” Justin DeLoach, Chief Development Officer for the Children’s Advocacy Center said. “We needed a resource center to help families who are affected by the unexpected.”

All of the items in the Family Resource Center will be free to families in need. All items donated must be new, not used.

The C.A.C has seen exponential growth according to DeLoach. The nonprofit is constructing a new building that will house multiple services. That building is expected to be competed by Fall of this year. Currently, the C.A.C’s staff is separated and working from four different office locations.

Junior League, also a nonprofit, already has several outreach programs but wanted to make an even bigger impact in the Concho Valley. They had to cancel some events due to COVID-19 but saw it as an opportunity to donate that money to others who needed it more.

“We were able to use the Touch A Truck budget and help our other partners in the community,” Stacy Greaves, President-Elect for the Junior League said.

To drop off donations or find out more information, contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at (325) 653-HOPE (4673). Or, take items to their main location at 317 Koberlin St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Junior League of San Angelo created a list of goods that will be needed. The goods donated need to be new, not used.

HOME GOODS

Household cleaning supplies

Play Mats

High Chairs

Safety hardware – outlet covers, drawer/cabinet locks

New cooking utensils (pots, pans, silverware)

College Dorm Room Baskets (Detergent, Towels, Cleaning Supplies, etc) (for teens going to college)

Detergent

Dryer Sheets

New plastic storage containers

Seasonal bedding plants and flowers

Water bottles

Child Proofing Items for the home

Pack & Plays / Cribs

TV Straps

Pillows



BEDDING

Throw blankets

New sheets – twin, full, queen

Mattress Covers – twin, full, queen, crib

Crib Sheets



FOOD – to give kids

Baby Formula

Baby Food

Granola & Protein Bars

Lunch-able/Snack Size Chips

Individually Wrapped Gummy Bears / Fruit Snacks

Cases of Water

Individually Packaged Cookies



SUPPLIES

Craft kits, coloring books for tweens and teens

Sketch/art notebooks

Markers – regular and fine tip

Clay that can air dry

Colored pencils

Washable paint

Watercolor sets/Paint Brushes

Coloring Books

Plastic beads for bracelet making

Children’s books in Spanish



TOYS

New Barbie or Groovy Girl dolls

Baby dolls

Sport Like Items (Playing Balls, Football, Basketball, Soccer, etc)

Board Games

Action Figures

Bicycles

Baby Toys (Rattlers. Tummy Times toys, Stacking Toys)



SELF CARE

Hair brushes and combs

Deodorant

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Pull-ups

Travel Size Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant, Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Sunscreen

Toilet paper

Towels/Wash Rags

Breast Pumps (hand expressing or automatic)

Baby/Toddler Care Kits

First Aid Kits



SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Backpacks and tote/duffle bags

Basic School Supply Needs (Pencils, Notebooks, Crayons, etc)



SEASONAL

Life Vests

Floaties

Winter Coats (all size)

Winter Clothes (all sizes)