Cactus Market Days 3rd Saturday event is this weekend

Jerry Eastman and Judy Fowler with Cactus Market Days stops by the KLST studio to tell us about their monthly 3rd Saturday event held at the Cactus Hotel this Saturday, January 18th.

If you go, Cactus Market Days is held on Saturday, January 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cactus Hotel.

For more information, call Judy Fowler at 325-949-6200 or 325-234-5566

