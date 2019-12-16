Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Temperatures to begin our day will start in the upper 30s and lower 40s at drop off time for most of the Concho Valley. We will warm up, however not as warm as yesterday, with most of the Concho Valley reaching the upper 40s to lower-to-mid 50s at pick up.

Lunabella Red Horse, a fifth grade student at Holiman Elementary tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Apple Jacks, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Chicken Nuggets or Pulled Pork Sandwich, Smiley Face Potatoes, Jalapeno Pinto Beans, Honey Wheat Roll, Sandwich Salad, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

