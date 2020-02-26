Bus Stop Forecast for Wednesday, February 26th

The reinforcing cold front overnight will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday. As you head out-the-door this morning, temperatures will be in the lower 30s for the Concho Valley. We will warm up, however it will still be a cold day with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 40s by pick up time.

More Stories for you

• Take Home Tuesday: Episode Shakey

On today’s episode of Take Home Tuesday, Kristen introduces us to Shakey, a 7 week old American mix puppy. If you would…

• Third Annual ASU Education Symposium

Brooks Gibbs, featured speaker for ASU Education Symposium Courtesy: Angelo State University Angelo State University…

• San Angelo Police Department searching for woman with multiple warrants

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department are searching for Lillian “Star” Marie Talavera, age 20 who has two…

• Getting to know your District 72 State Representative Candidates: Lynette Lucas

A questionnaire was sent to Republican candidate, Lynette Lucas, in lieu of an on-camera interview at this time. These…

• Remarkable Women: Veteran Jennifer Rubio co-founded nonprofit to help combat veterans cope with PTSD and other trauma related issues

Born in Del Rio and raised in El Paso, Jennifer Rubio joined the military as soon as she graduated high sc…