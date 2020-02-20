Bus Stop Forecast for Thursday, February 20th

It’s going to be another cool day today with temperatures being in the mid 40s at drop off, so you may want to keep your jacket with you. Temperatures for this afternoon will remain close to this morning with highs in the mid 40s by pick up time with a 20 percent chance of showers.

More Stories for you

• Our Water: low oxygen in Brady Creek focus of UCRA action plan

SAN ANGELO, TX – According to the TCEQ and UCRA, Brady Creek in McCulloch County has oxygen levels that are below what…

• Digital Exclusive: Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference kicks off

PERMIAN BASIN (YourBasin) – The 3rd annual Water in Energy Conference starts today at the Midland Horse Shoe Arena….

• Angelo State University students learn about the dangers of e-cigarettes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As more health experts sound the alarm about the dangers of e-cigarette use, students at Angelo…

• 2020 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — From a record $1M Premium Sale to sold out performances, this was a year of firsts for the San…

• Girlfriend of Carlsbad man charged with murder arrested for hindering apprehension

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cheyenne Taylor Bragdon, 22, has been booked into the Tom Green County Jail on the charge of…

• Lighthouse for the Blind talks about 2019 success and their 2020 outlook

Zach Gomez with Lighthouse for the Blind stops by the KLST studio to talk about where the Lighthouse plans to move to…