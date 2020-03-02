Bus Stop Forecast for Monday, March 2nd

For today, you may want a light jacket as you head out the door as temperatures will be in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. For this afternoon, temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s with cloud cover.

