Bus Stop Forecast for Monday, February 24th

We will have a warmer start to our day, but you may need the jacket for the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s at drop off. As we reach the afternoon hours, you should not need the jacket as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s by pick up time.

