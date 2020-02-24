Bus Stop Forecast for Monday, February 24th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will have a warmer start to our day, but you may need the jacket for the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s at drop off. As we reach the afternoon hours, you should not need the jacket as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s by pick up time.

More Stories for you

• Fort Concho Elementary fifth grader hosts food drive
SAN ANGELO, TX – An 11-year-old student from Fort Concho Elementary school in San Angelo turned a school project into…

• Fort Concho honors history of buffalo soldiers
SAN ANGELO, TX – Fort concho celebrated Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day with a presentation and display. The fort worked…

• Addressing a water main break near Main and 18th Street
SAN ANGELO, Texas – (UPDATE: 1:00 p.m. February 23rd.) At 8 a.m. Water Distribution crews began working to repair a…

• Polar bear plunge and run in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Goodfellow recreation camp on Concho Drive hosted the Polar Bear Plunge and 5K on Saturday,…

• Children’s book “The Nuff” released at Texas H-E-B stores
A new children’s book being released today will be sold only at Texas H-E-B stores. Today at San Angelo’s Original…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.