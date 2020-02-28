Bus Stop Forecast for Friday, February 28th

You may want the jacket this morning as temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with temperatures in the 30s at drop off. You should not need it in the afternoon hours as temperatures will be warmer than the last few days with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

