Bus Stop Forecast for Friday, February 28th

You may want the jacket this morning as temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with temperatures in the 30s at drop off. You should not need it in the afternoon hours as temperatures will be warmer than the last few days with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More Stories for you

• Joseph Barron talks to Amanda Lozano about Heartland Baptist Church’s Bi-Annual Car Clinic

Joseph Barron talks to Amanda Lozano about Heartland Baptist Church’s Bi-Annual Car Clinic.

• Wes Underwood talks to Amanda Lozano about what’s coming up at SAISD

Wes Underwood talks to Amanda Lozano about what’s coming up at SAISD.

• Turf, Trees, and Tomatoes

Allison Watkins with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Services talks with Kristen about Turf, Trees, and Tomatoes. If you…

• St. Margaret’s annual Lenten Fish Fry and Raffle

Mike McEligot talks with Kristen about the St. Margaret Catholic Church’s annual Lenten Fish Fry and Raffle. All…

• ASU Writers Conference in Honor of Elmer Kelton

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will host…

• CVHP News: February 27, 2020. Aaron Vannoy with the City Planning and Development office talks new businesses, incentives, and how you can get involved

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …