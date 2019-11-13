Bus Stop Forecast and San Angelo ISD Lunch Menus for Wednesday, November 13th

KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin says its going to be a cold start to your day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Slowly warming up into the mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine making it feel warm if you are on the sunny side of the street.

Light rain chances overnight and early in your Thursday as a weak cold front comes through.

Along with your Bus Stop Forecast, here is Alani Baca, a fifth grade student at Glenmore Elementary, to tells us what’s on today’s breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Pancake On A Stick, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Teriyaki Dippers or Orange Chicken, Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Corn, Oriental Salad, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

