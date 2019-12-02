Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Lunch Menus for Monday, December 2nd

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast. Temperatures are starting off on the chilly side, with most of the Concho Valley in the upper 20s to lower 30s at drop off. The good news is that it will warm up to be a pleasant day this afternoon, with most of the Concho Valley in the mid 60s, with San Angelo temperatures being 65 degrees at pick up time.

Schools throughout the Concho Valley return to school this week from the Thanksgiving Holiday break and so do the SAISD breakfast and Lunch Menus. Daneida Palacios, a fifth grader from Goliad Elementary tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for SAISD this week. beginning with Monday, December 2nd.

