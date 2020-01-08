Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus for Wednesday, January 8th

Most of the Concho Valley will be seeing temperatures in the mid 30s around drop off, so it will be a pretty chilly start to your day. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the mid -to-upper 60s by pick up time with some clouds expected to starting rolling in this afternoon.

Zach Falcon, a fifth grade student at Lamar Elementary, tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Pancake On A Stick, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Country Steak Sandwich or Cheeseburger, Steamed Broccoli, Sweet Potato Fries, Sandwich Salad, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

More Stories for you

• Traffic accident on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- A Silver Explorer ran a red light and hit a Chevy truck turning East onto Sherwood off of Johnson….

• Local blood donation supply “critically low” following the holiday season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The non-profit blood bank Vitalant (formerly known as United Blood Services) has declared a…

• “Stop the Bleed” kits now required in Texas schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective January 1, 2020, every school district in Texas is required to have a bleeding control…

• Barrel racing slack begins, San Angelo Rodeo tickets still available

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over 230 barrel racers will be competing over the next few weeks in slack and the San Angelo Stock…

• Getting to know your District 11 Candidates: J. Ross Lacy

J. Ross Lacy was born and raised in Midland, Texas and is a 4th generation oil man. He’s served on the City Council th…

• CVHP News: January 7, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …