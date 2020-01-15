Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus for Wednesday, January 15th

Enjoy the warm temperatures while you can as a cold front is on it way to cool us off. For today, we will have a warm start with temperatures in the low 50s at drop off. At pick up, temperatures will be in the upper 70s with more cloud cover throughout the day.

Alexa Pasillas, a fifth grade student at Lamar Elementary, tells what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Pancake On A Stick, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Teriyaki Dippers or Orange Chicken, Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Cheesy Sauce, Oriental Salad, Asian Dressing, Honey Roasted Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

