Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus for Wednesday, December 18th







Good morning Concho Valley! Temperatures will begin, similar to yesterday, in the Mid 20s for most of the Concho Valley at drop off. This afternoon, will warm up to where we were yesterday, with temperatures in the Mid 50s with warmer weather expected later this week.

Lunabella Red horse, a fifth grade student at Holiman Elementary tells us what is on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Pancake On A Stick, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Teriyaki Dippers or Orange Chicken, Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Cheesy Sauce, Corn, Oriental Salad, Asian Dressing, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.