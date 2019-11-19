Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus for Tuesday, November 19th

KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has today’s Bus Stop Forecast. It’s going to be a chilly start with temperatures in the mid 40s throughout the Concho Valley. Like yesterday, we will continue our warm trend with temperatures reaching the high 70s by pick up time, with San Angelo expected to reach 80 degrees today.

Trevor Reeves, a fifth grade student at Goliad Elementary has the latest on what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Sausage Slider, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Nacho Supreme or Beef Taco Snack, Jalapeno Pinto Beans, Garden Salad, California Vegetables, Jalapeno Peppers, Sour Cream, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.