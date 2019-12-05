Bus stop forecast and SAISD breakfast and lunch menus for Thursday, December 5th

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast! Temperatures this morning are warmer than the last few mornings, with most of the Concho Valley going to be in the Upper 40s to Lower 50s at drop off. At pick up time, you shouldn’t need the winter jackets as there could be some records broken today with highs expected to reach the Upper 70s to Lower 80s for the Concho Valley, with San Angelo expected to reach 82 degrees

Daneida Palacios, a Fifth Grade Student at Goliad Elementary tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Pillsbury Apple Frudel, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Spaghetti with Spaghetti Sauce or Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Pizza, Super Hero Salad, Spicy Italian Dressing, Monterey Vegetables, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk

