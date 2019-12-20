Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus for Friday, December 20th

Temperatures at drop off will still be cold, however warmer than the last few days, with temperatures in the Low 40s. It should be a pleasant afternoon for the Concho Valley at pick up time with temperatures in the Low-to-Mid 60s.

Lunabella Red horse, a fifth grade student at Holiman Elementary, tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Strawberry Bagel, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Sandwich Salad, Mango Swirl Juice, Doritos Cool Ranch, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

We also wanted to let you know that San Angelo ISD will be closed starting Monday, December 23rd through Friday January 3rd for the Christmas and New Years Holiday Break. Classes will begin on Monday, January 6th.