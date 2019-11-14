Bus Stop Forecast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Thursday, November 14th.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has today’s Bus Stop Forecast…While our mornings are not going to be below freezing, it still will be cold with temperatures in the mid-30s at drop-off. It will warm up into the upper 50s for most of us with plenty of sunshine at pick up times.

Alani Baca, a fifth grade student at Glenmore Elementary, has the latest what will be on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD for Thursday, November 14th.

For breakfast we are having Min Pancakes, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

For lunch we are have Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Pizza, Tuscan Vegetables, Garden Salad, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.