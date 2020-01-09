Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD

We will be experiencing warmer temperatures than yesterday, with temperatures in the mid 50s at drop off this morning. The warm start will continue into the afternoon hours with above average temperatures in the mid 70s. Definitely would be feeling like January today.

Zach Falcon, a fifth grade student at Lamar Elementary, has the latest on what is on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Mini Waffles, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Grilled Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Pizza, Garden Salad, Spicy Italian Dressing, California Vegetables, Honey Roasted Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

