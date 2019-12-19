Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD – Thursday, December 19th

We will begin our day similar to yesterday, with temperatures being in the 20s for most of the Concho Valley, with some being in the teens at drop off. As part of our warming trend, the Concho Valley will begin to see warmer temperatures, with today reaching the Upper 50s to Lower 60s for most of us.

Lunabella Red horse, a fifth grade student at Holiman Elementary tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Mini Pancakes, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Spaghetti with Spaghetti Sauce or Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Pizza, Tuscan Vegetables, Super Hero Salad, Spicy Italian Dressing, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

More Stories for you

• Plant Talk with Local Plant Expert Mike Glaspie

Local Plant Expert Mike Glaspie answers your questions about working with plants with the warm and cold temperatures,…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, December 19th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley birthdays being…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report – Thursday, December 19th

Lon Felts with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national livestock trends and…

• Christmas weather extremes for San Angelo

Although a white Christmas is extremely unusual for the Concho Valley it has happened before. The official definition…

• The Family Shelter Thanks the Concho Valley for “Adopt-a-Mom” success and is accepting donations for Christmas

Carol Salazar with the Family Shelter talks with Kristen to thank the community for the Adopt a Mom program’s success…