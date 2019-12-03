Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD on Tuesday, December 3rd

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast. It’s going to be on the chilly side again this morning for some of the Concho Valley but not as cold as yesterday at drop-off time. Temperatures this morning will be in the Low 40s and Upper 30s for the Concho Valley. Temperatures are expected to warm up well into the 70s for the Concho Valley, with San Angelo expected to reach 75 degrees by pick up time.

Daneida Palacios, a fifth grader at Goliad Elementary tells us what will be on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Cinnamon Roll, French Toast Sticks, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Festive Burrito or Nacho Supreme, Corn, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

