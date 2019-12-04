Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Wednesday, December 4th

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast! We have another cool start this morning with most of the Concho Valley in the Upper 30s and Lower 40s at drop off. It will warm up to be a pleasant day with temperatures reaching the 70s throughout most of the Concho Valley by pick up time.

Daneida Palacios, a Fifth Grade student at Goliad Elementary, tells us what’s on the breakfast ad lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Pancake On A Stick, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Teriyaki Dippers or Orange Chicken, Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Cheesy Sauce, Oriental Salad, Asian Dressing, Honey Roasted Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.