Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Monday, January 6th

As you start your day, you may want to take your jacket with you as we are currently in the lower 30s now and will only reach the mid 30s at drop off time. We will warm up nicely by pick up time with most of us seeing upper 60s, while some parts of the Concho Valley could see lower 70s.

Zach Falcon, a fifth grade student at Lamar Elementary, tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Coco Puff Cereal Bowl, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Popcorn Chicken or Steak Fingers, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Honey Wheat Roll, Cream Gravy, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

More Stories for you

• KLST bids farewell to Doctor Athena Masson

• KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday January 5, 2020

Sunny skies continue as most of us return to work and school from the long holiday season. Above average temperatures…

• San Angelo Rodeo and Stock Show ambassador program kicks off 2020 rodeo season

SAN ANGELO, TX – Dozens of young children tried out for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo clown and princess…

• KLST Weather Forecast; January 4, 2020

Dry and sunny conditions will continue for the next several days with temperatures climbing into the 70s once again for…

• KLST Weather Forecast; Friday January 3, 2020

Clear skies and near freezing temperatures return tonight now that our dry cold front has moved away from the Concho…