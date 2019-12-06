Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Friday, December 6th

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast. Temperatures this morning will be in the Upper 40s so you may still want to consider taking the jacket while heading out the door for drop off. We will warm up throughout the day, however not as warm as yesterday, with temperatures reaching the Upper 50s to Lower 60s for most of the Concho Valley at pick up time.

Danieda Palacios, a 5th Grade Student at Goliad Elementary has the latest on what will be on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Strawberry Yogurt Chex, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Fish Sticks or Cheeseburger, Sandwich Salad, Smiley Face Potatoes, Jalapeno Pinto Beans, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.