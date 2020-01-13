Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for SAISD

Today will be another warm day for the Concho Valley, but first we need to get through the morning hours. This morning, temperatures will by in the low 40s so you may want to grab your jacket as you head out the door or when you drop off the kids at school. The Concho Valley will warm up nicely by this afternoon, with most of us seeing low-to-mid 70s by pick up time.

Alexa Pasillas, a fifth grade student a Lamar Elementary, tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Coco Puff Cereal Bowl, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Chicken Nuggets or Corndog, Honey Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Cream Gravy, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

More Stories for you

• Temporary power outage in Southland area

SAN ANGELO, TX – An electrical substation in the Ben Ficklin area was the cause of a power outage that impacted the…

• Art and music help in recovery at ADACCV

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley teamed up with the San Angelo Symphony Guild to…

• 1963 church bombing survivor shares her story of forgiveness

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo NAACP is celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a program at The…

• SAPD issues missing person alert for man last seen in San Angelo

UPDATE (6:30 PM)- The San Angelo Police Department has released an update saying that Felix Flores has been located….

• Traffic accident at W Harris Ave and Koenigheim St.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- A two vehicle accident occurred today at the intersection of N. Koenigheim St. and W Harris Ave….

• VFW Post 1815 to host a Super Bowl party and Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance

Janet Sheppard with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1815 talks with Kristen about VFW Post 1815 their upcoming Super Bowl…