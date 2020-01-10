Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for SAISD for Friday, January 10th

If you enjoyed Thursday’s weather, get ready for a second round of warm temperatures for today. As you head out the door, we will begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s with some clouds. As we get to the afternoon hours we will be reaching the low to upper 70s. These warm temperatures will not last long as a cold front is expected to move in later today and cool us off for Saturday.

Zach Falcon, a fifth grade student at Lamar Elementary, tells us what is on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Sausage Roll, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Chicken Tenders and Waffles, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Antigua Vegetable Blend, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

