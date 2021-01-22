Burlington Stores has a new location coming to San Angelo, Texas this Spring

SAN ANGELO, TX, Jan. 22, 2021 – Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, announced that it will open a new store in San Angelo this spring. This will bring the total number of locations in the state to 42. Burlington Stores provide fantastic values on fabulous finds for the entire family and the home. With the fresh affordable products arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into Burlington.

Burlington’s new location features a fresh design that creates a clean and simple shopping experience for customers, making it easy to navigate and find fantastic merchandise at amazing prices. In the new locations, shoppers will enjoy a wide selection of items including ladies’ apparel and accessories, menswear, children’s clothing, footwear, everything for baby, home décor, gifts for every occasion, pet needs, and essential items – all at fabulous bargains.

LOCATION OPENING SPRING 2021:

·4238 Sunset Drive, San Angelo TX 76904

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Interested candidates can learn more about joining the team at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.

SAFETY MEASURES

While shopping Burlington’s fabulous finds at a great value, customers will enjoy a safe shopping experience. Since the retailer’s top priority is the safety and well-being of customers and associates, the following social distancing practices will be implemented in its new locations, including, but not limited, to the below measures:

·Spacious store layout

·Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart

·Customers are expected to wear face masks. If a customer does not have a mask but wishes to wear one, they will provide them one. Masks are mandatory for all associates

·They will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas, providing sanitization materials throughout, making shopping cart wipes available, and have deep cleaning response plans in place

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 769 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great values on a wide assortment of merchandise – with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and the home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on their favorite brands – at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices. For more, visit Burlington.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.