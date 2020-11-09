Brady Stewart of San Angelo appears on Food Network for second time

SAN ANGELO, Texas – From the age of six San Angelo local Brady Stewart has had a passion for baking. Now, at just 13, he has starred on a Food Network baking competition and has his own business. His favorite projects include those with a high degree of detail and technicality, and he loves a challenge.

“Two of my friends introduced me to Kids Baking Championship at season five,” explained Brady. “So I started watching it and I was really interested in it and I just decided that it would be really cool for me to be on it so I kept practicing baking, until I felt I was good enough and I applied for the show online.”

Brady’s parents say that that self-starting mentality is very common when he finds something he’s passionate about. “He has done that with everything he’s ever been interested in,” said Jeff Stewart, Brady’s father. “So, you know, we’ve kind of grown used to that with him if he’s got to do something he’s gonna be perfect at it he’s gonna be the best at it. So when he when he took that on with baking really we hadn’t, we had no reason to believe that he wouldn’t take it this far.”

Not only did Brady compete in the Kids Baking Championship, he was voted a fan favorite and invited back for a special called Season’s Sweetings. Despite coronavirus concerns, the family says they felt secure, even with the juggling the family had to pull off. Cori Stewart, Brady’s mother, spoke about the juggling the family had to do on his first Food Network appearance and on the covid safety measures they worked with.

For the airing of Season’s Sweetings, Brady baked up a range of confections for friends and family to enjoy. If you missed the Sunday, November 8 air-date, you can watch it on the Food Network website. Brady himself said he is looking forward to watching, reflecting back on the fast paced nature of the show. “I’m looking forward to just seeing the show and reliving the experience through the screen because it was all a blur during the challenge,” said Brady. “It was just a really difficult challenge so I honestly forgot a lot of big parts of it. I’m excited to see those again.”

To learn more about Brady’s business, check it out on Instagram with @bradys_bakesandcakes.