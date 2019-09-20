Brace yourself… flu season is coming

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday, September 23rd marks the beginning of fall and Texas has already seen cases of influenza this season.

With flu season just around the corner, experts are emphasizing the importance of getting the flu vaccine.

The vaccine can protect you from complications from influenza, like pneumonia and death (in severe cases). The vaccine is especially important for children to have.

Experts say you should get the vaccine every year, as the flu virus mutates from year-to-year.

“Lots of scientists get together and they’re monitoring the type of flu strain or the type of flu virus in the community and they decide what components will be in the flu vaccine each year,” said Dr. Celeste Caballero, a Physician at La Esperanza Clinic in San Angelo.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends getting the flu shot by the end of October to have enough protection from the virus. However, it is important that the shot isn’t administered too early so that you are protected through the winter and early spring.

La Esperanza Clinic will be offering flu shot clinics in the coming weeks. For more information, visit their website here.