Boy Scouts get winter camping experience at Camp Sol Mayer

FORT MCKAVETT, Texas – Texas Southwest Council started their Annual Winter Camp at Camp Sol Mayer Saturday.

Boy Scouts of America troops were able to get the winter camping experience with the opportunity to earn multiple merit badges.

Close to 170 people are attending involving campers, staff members, and leaders.

Food, fun, fellowship – and hot chocolate is all mixed together in this traditional winter camp which runs through December 30th.

Camp Director Andrew Brooks talked about why it’s good for parents to send their young ones to these programs.

“The Boy Scouts is the only organization where you can do everything and it literally runs the gambit from music – to I mean we have theater, we have all the leadership that comes with just your rank advancement and everything,” Brooks explains.

He says there are also “Taste of Adventure” camps throughout the year where scouts can participate in high adventure activities such as climbing.

For more information visit tswcbsa.org or call Texas Southwest Council at 325-655-7107.