Boil Water Notice issued for the City of Ballinger

BALLINGER, Texas – A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the City of Ballinger. Below is a statement from the City of Ballinger:

Due to a distribution line break on the major water line feeding the City of Ballinger’s water distribution system on 8/26/20 which resulted in system wide low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the CITY OF BALLINGER, PWS # 2000001 to notify all customers to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source of drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer an effect the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescind the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people and apartments nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Randy Everett at 325-365-3116, or Brian Friday at 325-365-3511. The situation which caused the issuance of this boil water now this has been resolved. However, the, this boil water notice will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the city and Ballinger.

Courtesy: The City of Ballinger

More Stories for you

• 2020 Cinch Roping Fiesta Match Roping contestants announced

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On August 27, 2020, the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo announced the contestants set to go head to…

• Our Water: Chadbourne Street Improvement Project includes mobility access

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Chadbourne Street Improvement Project has been long talked about. Now, following the awarding…

• 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• TGC Health Department confirms three more COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from c…

• SAPD investigate shooting in North San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, A…

• Ports to Plains feasibility study virtual meetings

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting two virtual meetings which are accessible to the…