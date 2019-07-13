Boil water notice for the city of Ballinger

Due to a main water line break that caused low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Ballinger public water system to notify all customers in south Ballinger to boil their water prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow the boil water notice.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ryan Koenig at (325) 365-3116 or Tommy Turney at (325) 365-3511.