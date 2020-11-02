Boil Water Notice for Coke County Water Supply

COKE COUNTY, Texas – Coke County Water Supply customers outside the city of Robert Lee whose water originates from Pump Station 1 including the communities of Townview Estates, Bayview Estates, Sky Harbor, Wildcat Road, Harmon Road and parts of Highway 158 W and Highway 2034. will have water service interruptions today. We have had to shut the pump station down to repair a water main break. Boil water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) once service is restored and until further notice.
Courtesy: Coke County Water Supply Corporation