Boil Water Notice for Coke County Water Supply

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil water_1490804758224.jpg

COKE COUNTY, Texas – Coke County Water Supply customers outside the city of Robert Lee whose water originates from Pump Station 1 including the communities of  Townview Estates, Bayview Estates, Sky Harbor, Wildcat Road, Harmon Road and parts of Highway 158 W and Highway 2034.  will have water service interruptions today. We have had to shut the pump station down to repair a water main break. Boil water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) once service is restored and until further notice.

Courtesy: Coke County Water Supply Corporation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.