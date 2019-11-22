Bob Phillips announced as featured speaker for 2020 San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Banquet

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce announced that Bob Phillips, creature and host of Texas Country Reporter, will be the featured speaker for the annual banquet on January 23, 2020 at the McNease Convention Center.

“The Chamber’s Annual Banquet brings together the largest gathering of business, community and civic leaders in one night,” Kayla Boyett, Communications Director for the Chamber of Commerce said.

Along with the guest appearance of Bob Phillips, underwritten by Mueller, Inc., the banquet will feature updates on the chamber, future goals, and a look back at the accomplishments of 2019. It will also be a time to recognize outstanding citizens and volunteers including the 2019 Citizen of the Year.

The chamber invites the public to purchase their tickets now until January 17. Those purchases can be made by going to www.sanangelo.org.

If you would like more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Events Director, Tricia Peterson, at tricia@sanangelo.org or call (325) 655-4136.

Below is the biography for Robert L. (Bob) Phillips:

“For most of us, roads and highways are simply a means to a destination. But for more than 45 years, the back roads of Texas have been home and office for Texas Country Reporter Bob Phillips. He was born in Dallas, but spent much of his youth growing up on the family farm near Lake Texoma. It was there that Bob lived with and learned from the folks he calls the “salt of the earth.” His “Texas Country Reporter” television series is a celebration of the Texas way of life and a tribute to the “real” heroes of our time — the everyday men and women who make our state such a special place.

Bob started his television career at KDFW-TV (Channel 4) in Dallas, Texas, while he was a student at SMU. He was a photographer and a reporter covering news, politics, where he covered several state and national political conventions and the inauguration of President Nixon, and even sports, where he spent several years traveling with the Dallas Cowboys and shooting for NFL Films. His “Country Reporter” series began at KDFW-TV in 1972 and continued on that station until Phillips moved his program to WFAA-TV in October of 1986 and syndicated the show statewide. Bob’s back roads travels have lasted 48 years and “Texas Country Reporter” is now seen in all television markets in Texas and nationally on the RFD-TV network.

Bob is a 1973 graduate of Southern Methodist University where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a major in Broadcast-Film-Art. In 1976, he received a Master of Liberal Arts degree from SMU. He has been honored with numerous awards for his work from AP, UPI, Dallas Press Club, Telly Awards, Texas Historical Commission, WorldFest International and the coveted television Emmy Awards and he is a member of the EMMY organization’s Silver Circle, an exclusive group of broadcast journalists who have given more than 25 years of service to their profession. He is a Professor at Amberton University where he has taught communications classes since 1988.

Bob is the owner and president of Phillips Productions, Inc., which produces the TV series, “Texas Country Reporter.” The company’s corporate film and video clients include Balfour Beatty, Neiman Marcus, Southwest Airlines, several colleges and universities and many other corporations, educational institutions and not-for-profit agencies. Bob is a frequent consultant to corporations on public relations and marketing matters.

In the fall of 2018, Bob released his largest DVD set ever, “The Texas Country Reporter Collection,” a 12 disc set with more than 20 hours of content loaded into a collector’s box. This follows the 2010 release of “The Best of Texas Country Reporter volume 2” – a 2-DVD set of favorite stories selected by viewers. It

follows the 2008 release of “The Best of Texas Country Reporter.” And the 2005 release “Go! Stay! Eat!” All are available at www.TexasCountryReporter.com.

Texas Country Reporter is seen nationally on RFD-TV and in 22 Texas television markets. Rating services estimate that more than 2-million people see Bob’s program each week.

Bob lives in Dallas and is married to Kelli Phillips who formerly anchored the evening news on the Beaumont, Texas, CBS affiliate. Kelli now works at Phillips Productions and is co-hosting “Texas Country Reporter” with Bob.”