“Bloodsuckers Blood Drive” scheduled for October 17 at Sunset Mall, costumes encouraged

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Vitalant West Texas and KIXY will hold the annual Bloodsuckers Blood Drive on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sunset Mall. The drive will be in the Community Room next to Conn’s furniture store.

The drive will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. Organizers are encouraging donors to wear their Halloween costumes.

Donors will receive:

FREE Covid-19 antibody testing on all successful donations. Vitalant is providing this antibody test to help identify future, potential donors who can give convalescent plasma to help patients currently battling COVID-19.

A collectable Bloodsuckers T-shirt courtesy of Darrell Freeman Insurance

Chick Fil A coupon

Charley’s Philly Steaks coupon

A FREE round of golf courtesy of Lunar Golf

If you wish to donate you must set up an appointment due to social distancing. Mask are required and your temperature will be taken upon arrival.

To schedule your appointment, call 877-258-4825 and use the code “bloodsuckers.”