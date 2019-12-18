Blood Drive Locations

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Vitalant will be holding multiple mobile blood drives this week throughout San Angelo. Here’s the complete list of Blood Drives being held this week.
Tue, Dec 17 Star Wars at ICON Cinema 4pm – 9pm
Donors also get Star Wars T-shirt courtesy of Hartgrove Insurance, 2 ICON Cinema admissions with free large popcorn and entry to win Star Wars stuff!
Wed, Dec 18 1st Community FCU 3505 Wildewood Noon – 3pm
Donors also get Holiday t-shirt. Call Cheryl Book at 653-1465
Thur, Dec 19 Shannon Medical Center 9am – 6.30pm
Harris Clinic (end of ER parking lot) 4th floor
Donors also get Voucher for FREE turkey courtesy of HEB, holiday t-shirt and Choice of 2 Cinemark Movie Passes OR $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate or $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate
Fri, Dec 19 Shannon Medical Center 7.30am – 3.30pm
Harris Clinic (end of ER parking lot) 4th floor
Donors also get Voucher for FREE turkey courtesy of HEB, holiday t-shirt and choice of 2 Cinemark Movie Passes OR $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate or $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate
Cano’s Diamonds Christmas Blood Drive
Dec 16 – Dec 24
Donors get:
FREE Chick Fil A coupon
Holiday T-shirt
Courtesy of our local Chick Fil A
Plus Entry in the Grand Prize Drawing
Exquisite jewelry valued at $500
Courtesy of Cano’s Diamonds
Vitalant Donation Center 2020 W. Beauregard San Angelo, TX
Hours of Operation:
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday Noon – 6pm
Wednesday and Friday 8am – 1.30pm
Saturday 9am – 1.30pm
Holiday Hours:
Tuesday, Dec 24 8am – 1.30pm
CLOSED Dec 25