Blood Drive Locations

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Vitalant will be holding multiple mobile blood drives this week throughout San Angelo. Here’s the complete list of Blood Drives being held this week.

Tue, Dec 17 Star Wars at ICON Cinema 4pm – 9pm

Donors also get Star Wars T-shirt courtesy of Hartgrove Insurance, 2 ICON Cinema admissions with free large popcorn and entry to win Star Wars stuff!

Wed, Dec 18 1st Community FCU 3505 Wildewood Noon – 3pm

Donors also get Holiday t-shirt. Call Cheryl Book at 653-1465



Thur, Dec 19 Shannon Medical Center 9am – 6.30pm

Harris Clinic (end of ER parking lot) 4th floor

Donors also get Voucher for FREE turkey courtesy of HEB, holiday t-shirt and Choice of 2 Cinemark Movie Passes OR $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate or $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate

Fri, Dec 19 Shannon Medical Center 7.30am – 3.30pm

Harris Clinic (end of ER parking lot) 4th floor

Donors also get Voucher for FREE turkey courtesy of HEB, holiday t-shirt and choice of 2 Cinemark Movie Passes OR $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate or $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate

Cano’s Diamonds Christmas Blood Drive

Dec 16 – Dec 24

Donors get:

FREE Chick Fil A coupon

Holiday T-shirt

Courtesy of our local Chick Fil A

Plus Entry in the Grand Prize Drawing

Exquisite jewelry valued at $500

Courtesy of Cano’s Diamonds

Vitalant Donation Center 2020 W. Beauregard San Angelo, TX

Hours of Operation:

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday Noon – 6pm

Wednesday and Friday 8am – 1.30pm

Saturday 9am – 1.30pm

Holiday Hours:

Tuesday, Dec 24 8am – 1.30pm

CLOSED Dec 25