SAN ANGELO, Texas -- There are 73 books in the beloved "Hank the Cowdog" series. This weekend, author John Erickson was at Eggemeyer's in Downtown San Angelo to sign copies of his latest book -- "Finding Hank."

According to Erickson, San Angelo is the first city in the world to see a copy of it -- and the only city that has a bronze statue of "Hank."