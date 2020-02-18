Better Business Bureau warns of Federal Reserve Tax Refund calls and IP Address Compromise calls

Glenna Friedrich with the Better Business Bureau stop by the KLST Studio to talk with viewers about the following scams: Federal Reserve Tax Refund Calls and IP Address Compromise calls.

Glenna also answers some of your questions about Publishers Clearing House scams and Experian service call scams.

More Stories for you

• Remarkable Women: Dr. Sangeeta Singg shares her story of how her humble beginnings and hardships turned into honors

“I hail from India. I lived in the Capital of Punjab State. At age 17 I came to the United States and since that t…

• CVHP News: February 18, 2020. This Trooper Tuesday we discuss the vaping epidemic, misconceptions, and facts

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• There’s still time to register for the upcoming “Together at the Table” event

Mary Herbert with the Texas Hunger Initiative stopped by the KLST studio to let viewers know that there is still time…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents…

• KLST AM Forecast for Tuesday, February 18th

For the next few days, you may want to take the jacket with you as you head out the door because temperatures will be…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Tuesday, February 18th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agriculture and…