Beaux and Belle introduction to the symphony

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Saturday night at the Murphey Performance Hall, the 2019-2020 Senior Beauxs and Belles were introduced to the symphony.

Beauxs and Belles are young men and women who dedicate their time to volunteer with the community, symphony and orchestras. This is done in three stages over a three year period. During this time, Beauxs and Belles are taught etiquette training, music appreciation and confidence when in social and business settings.

“We have a fair share of kids in band and orchestra. Typically they are people who are looking for volunteerism in the community. People who understand that it is so rare and important for San Angelo to have a symphony,” said Jenny Shelton, who is with the San Angelo Symphony Guild.

Following the Beaux and Belle presentation, the public enjoyed a concert by the symphony and pianists Michael Schneider and Dr. Steven Keniston.