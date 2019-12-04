Beards United raises nearly $7,000 for worthy causes

SAN ANGELO, TX – The United Way used a fun twist on “No-Shave November” for the first time this year to raise funds for worthy causes. November’s “Beards United” resulted in thousands of dollars for United Way agencies.

At the conclusion, Lone Star Barber Parlor hosted a complimentary shave for the men who participated by growing a beard during the month of November. The focus of the month long campaign was men’s health.

“What we wanted to do was educate our community on men’s health,” explained Robyn Flores, the community impact and development director for United Way of the Concho Valley. “We focused on different men’s health statistics and especially we highlighted the suicide rate. It’s very high here in the Concho Valley, much higher than the state and national average. So, we talked about what those stats are and how we as a community can come together to change those stats and bring about some good.”

This was the inaugural “Beards United” fundraiser which collected just under $7,000 in donations.