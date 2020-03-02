Basic defenses against the Coronavirus

SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo health services department webpage states, “according to the CDC, the immediate risk from 2019-ncov [Coronavirus] to the general American public is considered low at this time. However, the CDC still cautions they still consider this a serious public health threat.” Staff with the San Angelo city health department encourage those exhibiting possible symptoms to seek testing.

Owing to the fact that the more common symptoms of Coronavirus are shared with other, less threatening, afflictions testing is arguably the best way to concretely determine whether someone has contracted the disease or not. Additionally, there are several common sense steps people can take to reduce their risk of falling ill with the virus. “Common sense ways that we can protect ourselves from any respiratory illness, including the Covid 19 is definitely first and foremost, and we teach this in public health all the time, is wash your hands with soap and water,” explained Sandra Villarreal, health director for the city of San Angelo. “For a minimum of 20 seconds counting 1,001 – 1,002 up to 20 seconds. And if there is no soap and water available, at least for the interim use an alcohol based sanitizer”

The CDC believes that symptoms of the virus may appear in as few as two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure. While there is no current vaccine to prevent infection with “2019-ncov,” these common sense preventative measures can help stop the spread of respiratory viruses.