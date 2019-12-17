Baptist Retirement Community receives Five-Star Ratings for Skilled Nursing and Short-Term Rehabilitation Residences

Courtesy: Baptist Retirement Community

SAN ANGELO, Texas, December 17, 2019 – The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently completed its annual inspection survey, and Baptist Retirement Community received an overall rating of five stars for its residences that serve seniors in need of skilled nursing care, memory care and short-term rehabilitation. The survey provides ratings on health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services developed Nursing Home Compare and the star rating system to provide consumers with an easy way to search for nursing homes that provide the quality of care they desire. The information on Nursing Home Compare comes from 3 key sources: the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) health inspection database, a national database of resident clinical data known as the Minimum Data Set (MDS), and Medicare claims data. The ratings can be viewed by visiting https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare Baptist Retirement Community is proud to receive a five star rating, as well as to offer a style of living and care that is truly different from other care providers in the region.

“We have small cottages on our campus that specifically serve residents in need of skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation,” said Aaron Hargett, executive director of Baptist Retirement Community. “Each cottage uses our small-home concept, which features cozy 10-room houses with a smaller resident-to-staff ratio for a more personalized care experience, an open floor plan concept, and central living and dining rooms, much like you would find in a typical family home. All these elements come together to increase socialization by engaging residents, as well as providing the right levels of support and care. This is a unique concept for the Concho Valley, and we are pleased to offer such a welcoming and attentive style of living.”

In addition, Baptist Retirement Community’s memory care center also received five-star ratings. For this senior living community, service and care goes beyond ensuring that industry standards are met, it is also about providing enriching experiences and activities so residents can flourish with a lifestyle that more than meets their needs. From musical entertainment to worship services, fitness classes, art classes and more, Baptist Retirement Community prides itself on offering a holistic approach to wellness. One of the most popular classes is an art class held on Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. Residents recently painted ornaments for the holidays and made cards for employees as Christmas gifts.

“Residents are eager to stay busy and are open to trying new things,” said Bridget Hinrichs, life enrichment coordinator at Baptist Retirement Community. “Before the day’s activities are in full-swing, many of the residents meet for the morning exercise class at 9:30 a.m. We do range-of-motion movements, work with bands and use free weights. At the end, we let any remaining energy out with a balloon toss, and residents use any part of their bodies to participate – noses, hands, legs, you name it. That’s easily their favorite part. Some of the activities we set up are things residents have not done since their youth. Other events on the calendar are fun cultural experiences, like when we bring in a violinist or gospel group. We have a lot of fun, and I am always coming up with ideas for things we can try. I can honestly say that I love my job and am extremely grateful for the support of my team. Coordinating all of these enriching activities would not be possible without them.”

ABOUT BAPTIST RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

Baptist Retirement Community is a beautifully landscaped 100-acre continuing care retirement community serving over 400 seniors daily throughout the Concho Valley. Established in 1951, Baptist Retirement Community has a history of enhancing the lives of seniors and their families by offering a continuum of care in a community that fosters independence through a lifestyle of choice. The community offers independent living, skilled or long-term nursing, memory care, memory care assisted living, personal assistance services and outpatient therapy. Baptist Retirement Community is the only Continuing Care Retirement Community in San Angelo and the Concho Valley area.

Members have access to on-site amenities such as a pharmacy, health clinic, a chapel, beauty salons, a restaurant and fitness centers. The Crest’s memory care assisted living homes, Sagecrest Alzheimer’s Care Center and The Cottage Homes, will further enhance the continuum of care. Baptist Retirement Community offers more senior living housing, life-enriching programs and lifestyle options than any other community in the Concho Valley area.

ABOUT BUCKNER RETIREMENT SERVICES

Buckner Retirement Services, Inc. is one of the largest not-for-profit senior living organizations in Texas dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for senior adults and their families by promoting an active, healthy Christian lifestyle while maintaining their independence and dignity. Buckner Retirement Services is part of Buckner International, a global faith-based ministry serving more than 350,000 people each year in the United States and 8 countries worldwide.

