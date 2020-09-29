Banned books week brings attention to the dangers of censorship

SAN ANGELO, Texas – September 27 through October 3, 2020 is banned books week across the United States. Books have been banned for many reasons, from objections over sexual education, to encouraging non-traditional family models. But censorship, is widely accepted as a hindrance to both freedom and expression.

“In American society which is undergoing some dramatic changes right now, we have to realize, of course, that there is a need to respect the rights of other people,” said Leah Barbee, a reference librarian and the Information Department Manager for the Tom Green County Library. “Even though my family is a standard traditional kind of American family, other families are not. And we need to allow people to be what they are and to identify themselves in the books they read.” Barbee is also a former teacher, and spoke about the power of choice in what one can read.

Drawing attention to the dangers of censorship, while celebrating the freedom to read or not read whatever one chooses, aims to ensure that the importance of that choice is not forgotten. For more information on banned books week, censorship and to choose something to read for yourself, visit your local library.