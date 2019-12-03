Ballinger Memorial Hospital now provides Mammography Services

Sommer McCullough and Sally Lutes from the Ballinger Memorial Hospital stop by the KLST Studio to talk to us about the new mammography services the hospital can provide for the Concho Valley.

