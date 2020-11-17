Ballet San Angelo prepares for 2020 performances of The Nutcracker

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Ballet San Angelo is currently in rehearsals for this years rendition of the holiday staple, The Nutcracker. Friday, December 18 through Sunday, December 20, Ballet San Angelo will continue its annual tradition of over 35 years. According to ballet staff, this year is very special, as the new performance has been choreographed by BSA Artistic Director Aaron Lane.

Even with concerns of covid, the ballet is pushing the envelope by doing something it hasn’t done in nearly three decades. “Two of the most exciting aspects of this year’s production is bringing back a live orchestra,” explained Susan Kinney, Development Director for BSA. “It’s been 28 years since the ballet has performed with a live orchestra, and we are thrilled Dr. John Irish [from] Angelo State University has helped coordinate the orchestra.”

Ballet San Angelo is turning to technology this year to provide options for those with health and safety concerns. “Nutcracker at Home,” will open Christmas Eve and run through the end of December. Those wanting to access and watch The Nutcracker from the safety of home can find details on the BSA webpage. For those going to the theater to watch in person, protocols are in place for your protection. “We are personally assigning audiences seats so that way they are separated both sideways and in the back or the front,” said BSA Marketing Director Savannah Logsdon. “We are going to make masks a requirement and we’re going to see that everybody is taking part in that.”

To purchase tickets visit the box office at 82 Gillis Street or visit Ballet San Angelo online.