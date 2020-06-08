Bake sale and donation collection benefiting Reese Gallant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over one dozen Concho Valley middle school students have banded together to help a friend overcome cancer. They held a community bake sale and donation collection benefitting Reese Gallant, who just recently had surgery. Gallant recently completed a round of chemotherapy, and had a tumor successfully removed. Her friends stressed the importance of helping out, even during trying times for all.

Reese Gallants family, including Angelo State Rams baseball head coach Kevin Brooks have been with her every step of the way. Several of them attended the bake sale, and were grateful and amazed at all that had been brought together. Concho Valley Homepage, along with KLST and KSAN News will work to bring you updates on this story.