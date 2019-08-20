Back-to-school vaccinations

The state of Texas has vaccine requirements for students before the first day of classes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first day of school for San Angelo ISD students is this Wednesday and the state of Texas does have vaccine requirements for students before the first day of classes.

Some of the more important vaccines children should receive this year before classes begin include:

DTaP or Tdap This vaccine protects against Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis. Tom Green County has seen cases of Pertussis this year, which is why it is strongly recommended that children are up-to-date on their boosters for this vaccine.

HPV This vaccine protects teenagers against certain cancers.

Meningococcal This vaccine protects against Meningococcal disease, a serious infection that can lead to bacterial meningitis and other serious infections. The Meningococcal vaccine or a booster dose is also required for all students who will be entering an institution of higher education (during the five-year period prior to enrolling).

MMR This vaccine protects against Measles, Mumps and Rubella. While there haven’t been any cases of Measles in Tom Green County this year, there have been outbreaks in the U.S. and Texas in the last few months.



“Many of these diseases that we vaccinate against are not just diseases that cause a little fever. These are diseases that can kill children. That’s why vaccinations are so important. It’s an easy, cost-effective way to prevent deadly diseases,” said Dr. Celeste Caballero, a Pediatric Physician at La Esperanza Clinic.

If your child needs to be up-to-date on their vaccinations before classes begin, you can visit the La Esperanza Children’s Clinic located at 35 E. 31st St. in San Angelo.

For a complete list of the 2019 – 2020 Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Students Grades K – 12, click here.