Back to school drivers graded C- during morning traffic enforcement operation

The San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted Back-to-School LIDAR Traffic Enforcement in numerous school zones this morning. A total of thirty-three citations and eight warnings were issued.

Following the school zone enforcement, LIDAR was conducted in the construction zone in front of Howard College, 3100-3500 blocks of North US 67. A total of forty citations and two warnings were issued.

Below are the citation breakdowns:

School Zones

Driving While License Invalid: 3

Cell Phone in School Zone: 1

Other/Misc. Violations: 7

No Insurance: 1

No Seat Belt: 1

Speeding: 20

Warnings: 8

N. US 67

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Speeding: 39

Warnings: 2

The life of a child is priceless and not worth the risk by speeding through a school zone. Children are more vulnerable than adults to being hit by a car — they tend to be less cautious than adults, are less visible due to their size, and they are less likely to survive a hit by a vehicle.

When approaching a school zone, slow down. The few seconds you may save speeding through a school zone is not worth the fine, but more importantly, it is not worth the life of a child.