Back to school drivers graded C- during morning traffic enforcement operation

The San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted Back-to-School LIDAR Traffic Enforcement in numerous school zones this morning. A total of thirty-three citations and eight warnings were issued.
Following the school zone enforcement, LIDAR was conducted in the construction zone in front of Howard College, 3100-3500 blocks of North US 67. A total of forty citations and two warnings were issued.
Below are the citation breakdowns:
School Zones
Driving While License Invalid: 3
Cell Phone in School Zone: 1
Other/Misc. Violations: 7
No Insurance: 1
No Seat Belt: 1
Speeding: 20
Warnings: 8
N. US 67
Driving While License Invalid: 1
Speeding: 39
Warnings: 2
The life of a child is priceless and not worth the risk by speeding through a school zone. Children are more vulnerable than adults to being hit by a car — they tend to be less cautious than adults, are less visible due to their size, and they are less likely to survive a hit by a vehicle.
When approaching a school zone, slow down. The few seconds you may save speeding through a school zone is not worth the fine, but more importantly, it is not worth the life of a child.