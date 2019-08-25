SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday afternoon, several organizations put together a free Back-to-School Car Seat Check Up. The event happened from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Mitchell Buick GMC on Sherwood Way.

Safe Kids San Angelo, Texas Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety provided 10 certified technicians to perform thorough assessments on children’s car seats. Those whose seats were not deemed in safe conditions, were given free car seats that were better suited.

“This is a huge need in our community. We’re happy to be able to fulfill peoples need for car seats. Also, to make sure that they’re in the right seat, facing the right direction and all of that. So, we’re happy to provide this service to San Angelo,” said Jamie Harden, who is the Coordinator for Safe Kids San Angelo.

She went on to saying that about 85% of car seats are improperly installed, which is why events like these are so important.